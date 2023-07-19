The BLW plans to build a RICE gas plant AND 40 mw of battery story at the Delta Energy Park site.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Board of Water and Light (BWL) plans to spend about $750 million in capital investments to build more than 650 megawatts (MW) of clean energy projects, as well as a new gas plant, the municipal utility announced on Wednesday.

“This is the largest planned growth in BWL’s nearly 140-year history and ensures we’re able to provide our customers with reliable and affordable energy for decades to come,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley.

BWL plans to build the new 110-megawatt Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engines (RICE) plant on the site of Delta Energy Park. The utility plans to complete it by 2026, as well as a possible gas plant, at a location to be determined by future load requirements and regional energy regulations.

The clean energy projects, which should be completed between 2025-2027, will include

160 megawatts of battery storage

65 megawatts of local solar

195 megawatts of additional solar outside of the Lansing region

238 megawatts of wind power outside of the Lansing region

Continued growth of energy waste region, and expansion into demand response programs for customers

“Once implemented, this will bring BWL’s total generational portfolio to around 58% renewable and reduce our carbon footprint by 75% compared to 2005,” Peffley went on to say.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “MI Healthy Climate Plan” requires 1,000 megawatts of energy storage by 2025. BWL’s proposed portfolio would supply 16% of that energy storage goal, even though the BWL supplies only 6% of Michigan’s total energy.

“This continues to position BWL as a leader in the State of Michigan as a clean energy provider, and puts us on the path to carbon neutrality by 2040,” Peffley said.

BWL received $12 million from the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to build 10 megawatts of solar and 40 megawatts of four-hour battery storage at the Delta Energy Park site.