Cadillac reveals new models to be built in Lansing

DETROIT, Mich (WLNS)-- - Cadillac revealed their first ever CT4-V and CT5-V models in Detroit today, but the General Motors Lansing Grand River Assembly will be the ones putting the new cars on the road.

"It comes down to that they do a great job in terms of how they put these cars together and the quality that they produce," said President of Cadillac, Steve Carlisle.

In 2016, $211 million was invested in the Lansing Grand River plant and over the last two years, $464 million have been invested to build continue building the V-Series.

"To renew that investment and really punctuate what we're doing with Cadillac one every six months and Lansing has sort of been a linch pin of that," said President of General Motors, Mark Reuss.

Carlisle says they believe in the hard work coming from the Lansing Grand River plant and that this will be a commitment to the city.

"The grit, the determination, the innovation, the creativity, no better example than what we see in Lansing," said Carlisle.

The cars will be on the road by the end of the year.