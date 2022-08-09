LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Area Humane Society welcomed 10 beagles found in a facility in Cumberland, Virginia.

Over 4,000 beagles were seized from a research facility where the animals were used as test subjects for various scientific experiments.

The dogs arrived in Ann Arbor at 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

They were accepted by the Beagle Response Team, consisting of volunteers Kevin Eedy, DeWayne Miller, and Pam Thelen.

“With the closing of our shelter for the next couple of weeks, we understand that this timing was very challenging. However, we felt it was important that CAHS be part of this life-saving effort. All of the beagles will be going to loving foster homes this afternoon. We are very grateful to these families for welcoming the beagles into their homes for the next few weeks,” CAHS said in a statement.

The beagles are not available for adoption, nor is there a waitlist. CAHS will announce when the dogs are available for adoption.

“We are so happy that we could help some of these precious dogs experience what it means to be loved and cared for.”