Calendar to feature 12 breast cancer survivors

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A group of breast cancer survivors spent their day getting pampered and posing for a special calendar photo shoot.

It was all organized by It’s a Breast Thing, a local nonprofit.



The 12 survivors modeled custom bras as part of a photo shoot that will top the pages of the 2020 calendar. While every costume featured a design based on a popular book, some survivors added their own personal twist.

“My costume is based on the book “Oh the Place You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss, so the Mickey ears is one of the many places I go because I’m a Disney fan,” says survivor Lori Battley-Williams. “And I plan on being a survivor for the rest of my life and going many, many places.”

When they weren’t busy posing with props the survivors shared their experiences with each other: the surgeries, treatments and the strain cancer put on their families.

“At the time of diagnosis, I had a two year old daughter,” says April Ackerman, “so I was dealing with a two-year-old and not feeling very good.”

But there were happy stories too.

“A lot of the long-term survivors who are really instrumental in helping, what I call, newbies to you know get through this,” says Marty McBougall. “It’s just…been an awesome day.

They say this kind of sisterhood is one of the most important parts of fighting breast cancer.