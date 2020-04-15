California Governor Gavin Newsom loans 50 ventilators to Michigan

California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Newsom said he won’t loosen the state’s mandatory stay-at-home order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, “flatten and start to decline.”(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Today, California Governor Gavin Newsom sent Michigan 50 ventilators on loan from California’s inventory as both states continue to fight COVID-19.

The ventilators will arrive in Lansing today.

“From the beginning, Governor Newsom has taken swift and aggressive action to protect California families from the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Whitmer.

California is the largest U.S. state and has 25,779 cases of COVID-19, ranking fifth in the nation for most confirmed COVID-19 cases behind Michigan, no.4.

California confirmed its first case of COVID-19 in late January. Michigan’s first cases were announced just over one month ago.

“As California continues to flatten our curve in the fight against COVID-19 we have a moral and ethical imperative to help our fellow Americans. We are pleased to be able to assist Governor Whitmer and the people of Michigan who are rising to meet the moment in their own fight to protect public health and safety,” said Governor Newsom.

Michiganders and businesses can donate items needed most by hospitals and medical providers. Many health care facilities throughout Michigan are facing shortages of essential medical supplies and personal protective equipment.

Donations of essential items will be used to meet medical providers’ most pressing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are the material donations most needed by health care facilities:

Masks: NIOSH N95 or better

Ventilators

Sanitizer (Hand/Wipes)

Gloves

Surgical Masks (Not handmade)

Hospital Gowns

No-Touch Thermometers

Material donations can be directed to the Michigan Community Service Commission at COVID19donations@michigan.gov or 517-335-4295.