JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Are you a history buff? If so, Jackson’s newest attraction is for you.

The Michigan Military Heritage Museum will unveil its newest park, the Camp Blair Memorial Park, today at 4:00 p.m.

The historic camp operated from 1864 to 1866 and was a Union Army post during the Civil War.

During the camp’s height, 20 buildings housed 1,000 soldiers. The camp also contained a hospital, bakery, commissary, quatermaster and provost marshals office.

Nearly a third of all of Michigan’s troops in the Civil War passed through Camp Blair.