CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – Every year, teachers struggle to collect school supplies for their classrooms and many of them could use some help.

Thanks to the “Clear the List” campaign that is making its rounds on social media, Michigan educators are now encouraged to post their Amazon wish lists online.

According to adoptaclassroom.org, teachers spend about $750 of their own money each year on classroom supplies.

But with the “Clear the List” campaign, teachers can share their Amazon wish lists with friends, family, and on social media, all in an effort to make sure students have the best start to the school year.

Online learning provider Michigan Virtual launched the campaign so that people can buy teachers supplies like crayons, pencils, Lysol wipes, paper, and other essential items.

Michigan Virtual collects lists for its website so the public is able to contribute to each teacher.

The organization’s CEO says clearing a teachers list is one of the easiest ways to ensure the right resources are available for students.



One 6th grade teacher says this has really helped, especially since COVID.

“Kids are really coming back into the classrooms full-time. Now, we have full classes. Our school is completely full. So we just go through a lot more resources now. And some of these people just can’t afford school supplies. And we never want to turn down a kid for a pencil or a folder or Clorox wipes, tissues, just your basic things. And we want to be able to have that on hand so some of these kids don’t have to worry about that,” said Charlotte Upper Elementary teacher Karen Miller.

Here in Michigan, teachers have until Monday, September 5 to submit their amazon wish lists online. A link to submit can be found on here.

To help Miller, click here.





