Campaign Profile: Pat O’Keefe for MSU Trustee

(WLNS)– As November approaches, 6 News wants to introduce you to the various candidates running in the 2020 election.

Reporter Brittany Flowers sat down with Pat O’Keefe, one of two Republican candidates for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees. O’Keefe said he has a number of priorities when it comes to the Spartan community, including:

Prioritizing Michigan Students

Protecting Free Speech

Making College Affordable

Ensuring Students’ Safety

Innovating Learning Technology

Preparing Our Citizen-Students

“Going through this process of trying to become a Michigan state board of trustees what I’ve really felt and learned is that there really isn’t a lot of student advocacy,” O’Keefe said.

As the father of a Big Ten scholarship athlete, he said he’s appalled by what he called a lack of oversight by both the administration and the board when it comes to reporting sexual abuse.

He added that he wants to fight for the students.

“One of the things that a board member has to be accountable to is the people who sometimes are not in the room and I think the student advocacy has been lacking at the board level. There has been no attempt that I’ve seen to have a town hall or to have a meeting with the student body and really try to understand what their issues are, what they would like to see better, and so that advocacy for the students I’m hoping if I’m elected to the MSU board, will really give them a voice in the board room, but more importantly a voice into the board room,” O’Keefe said.

Working for decades in accounting and money management, O’Keefe believes his extensive financial background will give him an upper-hand in working to manage the university’s budget, as well as keep college affordable.

“I don’t think the university uses it’s financial resources as well as they can,” he said.

In addition, he said experiences on other boards gives him a unique understanding of the job.

“I’ve been in many board rooms, often in leadership positions and just understand what good governance and oversight looks like.”

O’Keefe is running against Republican candidate Tonya Schuitmaker and two democrats, Dr. Rema Ella Vassar and incumbent Brian Mosallam.