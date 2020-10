LUMBERTON, NC – OCTOBER 24: U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a crowd during a campaign rally on October 24, 2020 in Lumberton, North Carolina. President Trump has expressed his support for the Lumbee Indian people to be recognized on a federal level. President Trump continues to campaign against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading up to the November 3rd Election Day. (Photo by Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — President Trump’s campaign website has been hacked, according to an NPR member station reporter on Twitter.

If you try to visit donaldjtrump.com, it says, “system offline.”

The message that first popped up was, “the world has had enough of the fake-news spread daily by President Donald J Trump. It is time to allow the world to know the truth.”

.@realDonaldTrump's campaign website has been hacked. Doing research for a climate change article and this is what pops up: pic.twitter.com/Kjc2ELSdAV — Gabriel Lorenzo Greschler (@ggreschler) October 27, 2020

>>> This is a developing story.