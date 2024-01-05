LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Looking for some kitten snuggles? Nougat is your kitty.

This little black kitty is just one of several kittens who are waiting for new homes at Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter.

Nougat is one of a few kittens at ICACS who are looking for a new home. (ICACS)

Nougat and the others are all neutered or spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can see more information about Nougat and the other baby kitties by clicking here. For more information, you can also call ICACS at 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl Street in Mason.