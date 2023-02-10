LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Kai is a cute little pitbull terrier who came to the shelter after she was left behind by her owner who moved away.

She came into the shelter skinny, hungry and dirty, but she doesn’t hold any grudges. Kai just loves everybody and wants nothing more than a home of her own with somebody that will treat her like family.

Kai would do great with sturdy kids and has been fine with dogs she’s met in passing. She’s a little greedy with good — no growling or aggression, she just gets really excited to eat!

She is three years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can inquire about Kai and other animals by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.