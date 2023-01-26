MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Despite his sad backstory, Wyoming the “pitsky” (pit bull mixed with husky) is ready to go to a loving home.

The one-year-old was found running as a stray with a choke chain that had to be cut off because it was so tight.

A phrase that would easily describe Wyoming is “sweet but scared.”

Due to an older hip injury that never got treated, Wyoming will be getting surgery soon.

According to the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter, he could really stand to spend his recovery time with a new family rather than in a kennel.

Have a dog at home already? That’s no biggie because Wyoming loves other dogs.

He also should be good with gentle children who understand what it is like to be around a dog that gets easily spooked.

He is vaccinated and microchipped.

To learn more about Wyoming, click here or call the ICACS at (517) 676-8370.