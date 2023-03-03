LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Caramel Corn is a cute cat who came to the shelter when a teenager was trying to hide her from her mother.

She is a purr machine and would fit in well in just about any family home, especially one that will take good care of her and give her all the love and pets she deserves.

Caramel Corn is 10 months old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can inquire about Caramel Corn and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.