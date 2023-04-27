MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Cobalion is a sweet pitbull in search of a home who will require special care.

He came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter with an injured leg that healed without proper treatment. Cobalion will need to have that leg amputated, and the shelter will pay for the surgery.

The shelter cannot have the surgery done for Cobalion until he is adopted and has a home to recover in. He is a happy guy and should do well in any pittie loving home.

Cobalion needs your help to get the second chance he deserves.

He is 1-year-old, vaccinated and microchipped. You can inquire about Cobalion and other pets by visiting ac.ingham.org, or by calling (517) 676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St., Mason.