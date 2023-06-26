MASON, Mich. (WLNS) – Can you help find Kaylee Grant? The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for her.

Grant is 13, around five feet tall and 100 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing white sweatpants and carrying a grey backpack.

She was last seen by police on Columbia Rd. and Aurelius Rd on Sunday.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, there are unconfirmed reports placing her around Barnes Rd. and US 127.

Anyone with information can call the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office at 517-676-8251.