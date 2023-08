Jonesville City Police is asking for information on the identity of the person in the photo.

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jonesville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a person.

Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office made the request in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

They are requesting that anyone with information on the person in the photo call Jonesville City Police at 517-849-2101.

