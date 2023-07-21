Beyonce and Solange are feline sisters who came to the shelter when their owner couldn’t take them on a move.

MASON, Mich. (WLNS) — Beyonce and Solange are friendly, sweet feline sisters who need a new home.

The furry, tan-and-white sisters came to Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter when their owner couldn’t take them along on a move.

They are friendly and kind, and they would especially love to stay together in a new home, although it isn’t required to adopt them together, ICACS said.

“They are a little confused about their current circumstances, but are handling it well and should do great in their new homes!” said ICACS.

Thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event, Beyonce and Solange’s adoption fees are only $10 each.

To find out more about them, visit ac.ingham.org or call 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is at 600 Buhl St. in Mason.