Canadian border not reopening anytime soon

OTTAWA, Canada (WLNS) – The border with Canada is not reopening anytime soon.
Canadian public safety administrator Bill Blair says restrictions on non-essential travel are being extended at least through July 21.
Nonessential travel across the border has been closed since March of last year.
Blair adds that this decision was made in coordination with the United States government and that protecting the health of Canadians is his highest priority.
Canada is the number one economic partner of both the United States and Michigan specifically.
Only 20% of Canadians are vaccinated against the coronavirus.