Canadian found in Detroit River tethered to 265 pounds of marijuana packs

DETROIT (AP) – Federal agents say an unconscious man was discovered in the Detroit River with 265 pounds of suspected marijuana connected to him with a tow strap.

The capture occurred in the wee hours Friday near a small island known as Celeron Island. It’s the latest twist involving Glen Mousseau, a Canadian who was first arrested on May 10 while driving a truck in St. Clair County. Mousseau had $97,000. Mousseau told agents that he had used a submersible to ferry drugs and cash between Michigan and Ontario. Mousseau had agreed to stay at a hotel while the investigation continued. But Mousseau disappeared on May 22 and hadn’t been found until he was pulled from the Detroit River.