Cancer patients, survivors & advocates rally for better treatment cost

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)- This week is Cancer Action Week, and today Michigan legislators will hear from cancer patients, survivors, and advocates on making the fight for cancer a priority.

Today’s event will be virtual and hosted by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, they will urge lawmakers to support efforts in making all cancer treatments more cost-efficient, by discussing House Bill 4354.

The bill would amend the insurance code, prohibiting health insurance policies from imposing costs or treatment restrictions on orally administered medications for cancer patients.

This would allow patients who normally go in for an IV chemo treatment, to also have the option of receiving their treatment in the form of a pill, for the same or similar cost.

“43 states around the country have said you know what, we need fairness. If you go to the counter, and you get that oral drug, it either has to equal the cost of what the IV drug or it has to be capped at a certain value,” said Andrew Schepers, from American Cancer Society, Cancer Action Network.

While it is virtual, it says the volunteer turnout this year has been one of the largest, and hope the stories of survivors and volunteers will bring impact to lawmakers.