JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Jackson has announced its candidates for the upcoming 2023 mayoral and city council elections.

There will be no primary election for Jackson City Treasurer or races in the second, fourth and sixth wards because only two or fewer candidates filed.

The citywide primary for mayor will be held on Aug. 8. The top two candidates will advance to the November election.

Recent changes made by Jackson City Council will see the candidate elected for mayor in 2023 serve a three-year term until 2026, and the treasurer and councilmembers will serve five-year terms until 2028.

The changes were made to re-align city elections so they would happen on the same years as gubernatorial and presidential election cycles.

City council seats for the first, third and fifth ward are not up for election until 2026.

The Jackson City Clerk’s Office confirmed the following candidates on Wednesday:

Mayor

Daniel Mahoney

Laura Dwyer Schlecte

John Wilson

Treasurer

Martin Griffin

Second Ward

Peter Bormuth

Freddie Dancy

Fourth Ward

Diane Toman

Conner Wood

Sixth Ward