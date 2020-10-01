Candidates campaign as fallout continues from this week’s debate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Both Biden and President Tump are on the campaign trail today.

While the Democrats are focused on virtual fundraising– Trump administration officials is still dealing with some backlash from Tuesday’s debate.

President Trump traveled to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey for a closed-door meeting and fundraiser with his supporters.

But the fallout continues after the President refused to denounce White Supremacy at Tuesday’s Presidential Debate.

On Fox News, John Roberts asked, “does he denounce white supremacism and groups that espouse it in all their forms?”

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, “the president was asked this. He said sure, three times. Yesterday, he was point blank asked, ‘ do you denounce white supremacy?,’ and he said ‘I’ve always denounced any form of that.'”

The White House says the president plans to participate in the next debate — in two weeks — but he’s opposed to potential changes to debate rules — following Tuesday’s chaotic broadcast.

An informed source tells CBS News the commission on presidential debates is considering cutting off a candidate’s microphone.

The new rules are expected to be announced in the coming days.