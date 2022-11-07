LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In a final day of campaigning, candidates in the nation’s most-watched races are making their final pitches.

In Pennsylvania, as Democratic Lt. Governor John Fetterman thanked volunteers, he acknowledged the race against Republican Mehmet Oz is neck and neck.

All eyes also remain on Georgia, where Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock is hammering his opponent in closing arguments to voters to hold onto his seat.

Republican challenger Herschel Walker rallied with Senator Lindsey Graham and former HUD secretary Ben Carson.

Republicans are sticking to a closing message focused on the economy and crime.

Meanwhile, Democrats are hoping issues including abortion rights and democracy energize their supporters.

With the current Democratic majority in Congress razor thin, Republicans would need to win a net of just one seat to flip the Senate and a net of five seats to take control of the House.