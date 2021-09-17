Candlelight vigil held in honor of double-homicide victims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tonight a candlelight vigil was held in honor of the Lansing mother and daughter who were shot to death yesterday. 6 news was at today’s vigil.

It was a very emotional day for the family and friends of 46-year-old Michelle Roper, and 24-year-old Alexis Brown. Family members told me it’s a sad day but it’s also a day of celebration because today would have been Brown’s 25th birthday. They say they wish she was alive to see it.

“We’re paying respect to them. This is what we do,” said Brown’s uncle, James Brown.

Loved ones of Roper and Brown came to celebrate their lives in the parking lot of a shopping center in Lansing.

“Parts of me are happy because I know where they are but of course I want them here too. I’m like a broken window, shattered but not fallen in yet,” said James.



He says Roper and her daughter did not die in vain.

“Her mom was always awesome, always there for her kids. She loved her kids more than life itself. I believe that’s why she passed, protecting her daughter,” he said.

Alexis’ cousin Devonne Brown says she is heartbroken over their deaths but tonight is a celebration of their lives.

” [I’m] happy and sad. Michelle loved my cousin she took care of them and I love her for that. Lexy she’s my wild little cousin, she’s wild like me. I’m going to make her happy, I’m sad I’m really tore up,” said Devonne.

Police say the mother and daughter were shot and killed by Brion Reynalds, who police are still looking for.

A 6 year-old boy was also shot but is now in good condition.

Divonne and James have a message to the man who took their family members’ lives.

“Turn yourself in, that would be best for you,” they both said.

The family is looking for answers, and they’re encouraging the community to speak out.

“If yall know something tell it. It’s not snitching, it’s people’s lives. These are kids. They’re young. Nobody over 25 has been killed in last the 4 months. Tell it, because you won’t want it at your door,” said Davonne.

Police say there are two suspects involved, Gavin Anspach was found and taken in for questioning. Police are still looking for 23-year-old Brion Reynalds. If you have any information please call Lansing Police or Crime Stoppers.