LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Capital AfroFest is back in Lansing Saturday, and you’re invited to come celebrate African culture, food, fashion, dance, music, art and more.

The festival is from 10 a.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday at Grewal Hall, 224 S. Washington Square, and in the 200 block of South Washington Square.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the Capital AfroFest back to Lansing, a city that wholeheartedly embraces diversity and cultural celebrations. Through this event, we aspire to build bridges that foster understanding and appreciation between African communities and other communities in Lansing,” said spokesperson Liz Reno-Hayes.

At the festival, highlights include the following: