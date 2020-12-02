Capital Area District Libraries hold drive-through reindeer event

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – For Those looking to get into the holiday spirit this year, officials with the Capital Area District Libraries will be offering its first of two drive-through events featuring Reindeer.

Here are each events times and locations:

CADL Foster

200 North Foster, Lansing

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Drive through the parking lot at Foster Community Center to see the reindeer, plus pick up a treat and craft bag to take home.

For those interested in attending either dates, you need to register ahead if you want a treat and craft bag. You can register for those items here or call the number at 517-628-3743.