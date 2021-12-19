Capital Area District Libraries offers Christmas Eve storytime via radio

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—The Capital Area District Libraries will air its Christmas Eve Storytime on Lansing’s Christmas station 99.1 WFMK and 99wfmk.com.

“‘Twas The Night Before Christmas” by Clement Moore will air at 7 p.m. and repeat at the top of each hour until midnight. Tom Shilts, a youth librarian for CADL’s Okemos branch, will read the story.

There will be a special appearance by Mason Reeves, who plays Kristoff in Disney’s “Frozen.”

“This special storytime is a way to provide families with another opportunity to make holiday memories,” said Trenton Smiley, CADL’s director of marketing & communications. “It also showcases the skillful storytelling of our staff that takes place regularly in our branches and online.”

Reeves will give details on how listeners can enter to win tickets to see the musical on stage at the Wharton Center from January 26 to February 6, 2022.