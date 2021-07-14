Capital Area District Libraries remove fees and fines

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) are going fine free, the Libraries announced on Wednesday.

CADL is joining 44 other libraries that are going fine free, including Detroit Public Library, East Lansing Public Library, Grand Rapids Public Library, Kalamazoo Public Library and Kent District Library.

“Since overdue fines create a financial barrier for many people in our communities, eliminating them will allow more open access to more people. We hope this will encourage former users to revisit the library, along with attracting new users, “said CADL Executive Director Scott Duimstra in a press release.

The library will not be removing due dates, and materials will still be expected to be returned on time, the library said.

If an item reaches 10 days overdue, the account will be blocked for any new checkouts, renewals and holds until the item is returned. If an item is more than 30 days overdue, a replacement cost plus a $5 processing fee will be billed to the account.