Capital Area District Libraries reopen by appointment only

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – All 13 locations of the Capital Area District Libraries are scheduled to reopen today after months of being closed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While they are reopening, it is limited and only for computer use by appointment.



For those who wish to make an appointment, you can do so online. Before entering the building to access the computer, you will need to answer screening questions before stepping inside.



Wearing a face covering or mask is required to enter and people must follow social distancing guidelines.



Computer services will only be available in 45 minute sessions and limited to one session per day.