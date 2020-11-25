Capital Area District Libraries to Host Virtual Event Featuring MasterChef Junior Contestant

News
Posted: / Updated:
Sweet Homemade Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes_330084

Sweet Homemade Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Frosting

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – On December 5th Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) will host a FREE holiday baking & decorating virtual event with former Masterchef Junior contestant Kamryn Chasnis.

At age 12, Kamryn Chasnis not only started a home baking business, she also appeared on Fox TV’s MasterChef Junior. Now 16, she continues to bake, teach classes and inspire creativity.

In a demonstration that featuring the holiday book The Polar Express, Kamryn will bake some festive cupcakes and share plenty of decorating tips.

The virtual event is meant for anyone ages 8 & up.

If you want to register for this event, you can find a link right here, or at the Capital Area District Libraries website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan