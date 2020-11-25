Capital Area District Libraries to Host Virtual Event Featuring MasterChef Junior Contestant

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – On December 5th Capital Area District Libraries (CADL) will host a FREE holiday baking & decorating virtual event with former Masterchef Junior contestant Kamryn Chasnis.

At age 12, Kamryn Chasnis not only started a home baking business, she also appeared on Fox TV’s MasterChef Junior. Now 16, she continues to bake, teach classes and inspire creativity.

In a demonstration that featuring the holiday book The Polar Express, Kamryn will bake some festive cupcakes and share plenty of decorating tips.

The virtual event is meant for anyone ages 8 & up.

If you want to register for this event, you can find a link right here, or at the Capital Area District Libraries website.