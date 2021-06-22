LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Capital Area District Libraries will no longer require appointments for in-person visits and computer usage for visiting community members.

In addition, visitors will be able to take their time reading inside of the libraries, along with free use of the furniture and studying spaces.

In the fall, officials say newspapers will become available again, along with meeting room reservations.

Checkout procedures will return to normal next week along with holding periods being extended for 10 days.