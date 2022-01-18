Capital Area Humane Society receives over $30,000 from Betty White challenge

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – “Thank you for being a friend.”

The Capital Area Humane Society announced on Tuesday that the animal shelter received $35,702 in donations, with over $30,000 alone coming in due to the Betty White challenge.

According to CAHS, this is a record breaking amount of donations made by individuals in a single day.

The Betty White challenge is named after the late actress who passed on December 31, 2021. The Golden Girl’s actress was known for her love of animals and activism in the field of animal rights.

“CAHS will be honoring Betty’s legacy, and passion for animals, by naming a room in our new Adoption Center, after Betty White. We can’t think of a better way to honor such a wonderful advocate for animals,” the Humane Society said in a press release. “We are truly grateful for the kindness and generosity of those you joined the #BettyWhiteChallenge and chose CAHS to receive donations in Betty’s memory.”

CAHS is still receiving donations and will release another update with the final amount received.