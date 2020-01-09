Capital Area Humane Society sees record-breaking adoptions in 2019

Capital Area Humane Society announced 2019 was a record-breaking adoption year.

With new pet owners help and support, they placed 4,007 pets into forever homes.

Capital Area Humane Society has a staff of nearly 40 animal lovers and more than 2,500 volunteers devote 32,000+ hours of time each year to care for them, according to their Facebook page.

More than 10,000 animals come through their doors each year.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet from Capital Area Humane Society, visit their website http://www.adoptlansing.org, Call (517) 626-6060.

The shelter is open from 12-7 p.m. and is located at 7095 W Grand River Ave Lansing, Michigan