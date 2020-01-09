Capital Area Humane Society sees record-breaking adoptions in 2019

News

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

Capital Area Humane Society announced 2019 was a record-breaking adoption year.

With new pet owners help and support, they placed 4,007 pets into forever homes.

Capital Area Humane Society has a staff of nearly 40 animal lovers and more than 2,500 volunteers devote 32,000+ hours of time each year to care for them, according to their Facebook page.

More than 10,000 animals come through their doors each year. 

If you’re interested in adopting a pet from Capital Area Humane Society, visit their website http://www.adoptlansing.org, Call (517) 626-6060.

The shelter is open from 12-7 p.m. and is located at 7095 W Grand River Ave Lansing, Michigan

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar