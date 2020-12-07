Capital Area Manufacturing Council hosts virtual job Fair, 500+ openings

MICHIGAN (WLNS)- Unemployment numbers across the country continue to remain high due to the pandemic. But local business leaders have come together to create a virtual job fair with over 500 jobs in the Capital Region.

The U.S. Bureau of labor statistics says the unemployment rate went down to 6.7 percent across the nation but is still 3.2 percent higher than it was in February.

Here in Michigan, the report says the rate is 5.5. But business leaders at the Capital Area Manufacturing Council say the capital region has hundreds of jobs in advanced manufacturing.

“There are great jobs here in the Capital Region and employers are looking for people to start working right now,” said Executive Director, Virge Bernero of the Capital Area Manufacturing Council.

The council and other business leaders are set to host a manufacturing virtual job fair tomorrow, December 8th. It will be broken into two sessions and will feature more than 40 different manufacturing employers.

The first session will be from 9 a.m. to Noon and the second from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event does require a webcam, smartphone, or tablet.

Those who wish to participate will need to register and prepare an electronic resume. Each session will have different participants- it is encouraged for everyone to join.