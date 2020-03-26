Capital Area Recycling and Trash temporary changes to collection services

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND – JUNE 30: A reusable shopping bag on display at Wellington Railway Station New World on June 30, 2019 in Wellington, New Zealand. Single-use plastic bags will be banned for all retailers from 1 July in an effort to reduce plastic waste entering the environment. Businesses were given six months ahead of the ban to phase-out the bags. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich., (WLNS) – Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Lansing will be making temporary changes to the Capital Area Recycling & Trash (CART) collection services.

Changes are as follows:

Trash (blue carts) and recycling (green carts) collection is operating like normal.

Simple Recycling collection (the orange bags for clothing, textiles and household goods) is temporarily suspended.

All items placed in trash or recycling carts should be contained inside of the cart if possible.

Bulk item collection (items over 30 pounds and longer than 4 feet in length) is temporarily suspended after the week of March 23, 2020.

CART drivers are considered essential workers, as trash and recycling need to continue to be collected. The goal of the changes is to reduce the exposure risk for CART drivers from bags, boxes and other materials placed at the curbside.

Status updates will be provided as available. For additional information, please contact CART at (517) 483-4400 or recycle@lansingmi.gov.