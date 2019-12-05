Capital Area Recycling and Trash to collect remaining yard waste

LANSING (WLNS) — The Capital Area Recycling and Trash crews are in the process of collecting the remaining yard waste across the city.

The last collection is still ongoing due to weather conditions and other staff, truck and equipment-related challenges.

If you placed yard waste out by Dec. 1, it will be collected before the end of the season.

Crews are currently in the process of collecting yard waste from houses with a Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday CART trash collection day. The map below indicates where crews are in process of collecting yard waste and where they will be next.

Please leave your bagged yard waste at the curbside until it is collected. If you believe your yard waste collection has been missed, please call 517-483-4400.

Status updates will be provided as available and posted to www.facebook.com/LansingPublicService/ and www.lansingmi.gov/yardwaste.