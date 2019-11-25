Capital Area Salvation Army helps those in need

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Area Salvation Army served up a Thanksgiving meal a few days early to help those in need.

More than one hundred people showed up to either give help or to get it.

With the holidays right around the corner, lots of people in mid-Michigan are wondering when and where their next meal will be.

That’s why the Salvation Army decided to step up and fill that need.

Volunteers, including a couple reporters from WLNS-TV, took part in serving the community a hot lunch at the Pennsylvania Avenue location.

It’s a place many say has helped them in more ways than one.

“How does this help me personally? It means the difference between having food in my belly and going without,” said Lansing native Steven Morrison. “If you’re down and out and you’re in a shelter, you need to be lifted up, you need to be loved, you need to be accepted.”

“The need for help seems to be increasing day by day and so this is a wonderful reminder that people are in need,” said Major Jim Irvine with the Capital Area Salvation Army. “So when you see that red kettle out there and you want to help, please, please give generously, so that we can help people in need throughout the tri-county area.”

If you’d like to learn more about how to get involved with the Salvation Army, click here.