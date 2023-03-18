LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Last week, Capital City BBQ filmed its second episode for the Food Network show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

The restaurant’s owner Linh Lee called the opportunity a “saving grace.”

Capital City BBQ has been serving up fresh barbecue and traditional Vietnamese dishes for the last eight years.

In 2017, it was featured for the first time on the hit Food Network series “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” and just last week it was featured again.

Lee said she feels like she hit the lottery.

“I am so grateful to be a part of the Triple D Nation family; you know everybody wants to have one piece of it,” Lee said.

She said it was a dream come true to be on the show twice and spend time with celebrity chef and television host Guy Fieri. Lee said she loved every minute of it, even if it was spent mostly in the kitchen.

“I cook all day long. From 8:30 in the morning they were here; 7 and 8:30 at the start of the show until 6 o’clock in the afternoon. That is a lot of cooking,” Lee said.

Lee said that her restaurant’s appearance on the show couldn’t have come at a better time. Just like many restaurants across the country, the pandemic nearly made her close Capital City BBQ’s doors for good.

“I lost a lot of stuff; I lost a lot of customers; I lost my smoker — it was stolen from me. The year was a lot. It was just one bump after another bump for me,” Lee said.

She said the “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” team has her back, and she can’t thank them enough for the help they’ve given her.