LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This weekend’s Capital City Comic Con is bigger than ever.

Featuring guests from classics films like “Aliens,” voices actors from popular cartoons such as “Yu-Gi-Oh” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and too many comic book artists to count, there’s a lot to wrap your head around at Capital City Comic Con.

Co-founder Tim Hunt wanted this year’s convention to appeal to pop culture fans of all backgrounds and age groups, reaching to appeal to beyond the realm of hardcore comic book collectors.

“We want to be inclusive,” Hunt said. “We’re not just for the adult collectors.”

Flier for this weekend’s Capital City Comic Con event.

Activities at the convention that aim to keep kids entertained include gaming, escape rooms, cosplay contests and numerous panels that address topics like how to create your own comic book characters and how to design your own original comic-influenced artwork.

Though it’s kid friendly, that’s not to say there won’t be rare comic artifacts for highly experienced comic aficionados to thumb through.

This year’s convention features 75 vendors, with offerings ranging from comic book archives to collectables and memorabilia from all scopes of pop culture, both mainstream and independent.

Guests to the convention include four cast members that portrayed the gruff space marines in James Cameron’s 1986 film “Aliens.” Also attending Capital City Comic Con is actor Tom Arnold, notable for his appearances in shows like “Roseanne” and films such as “True Lies.”

Hunt hopes the convention will continue to expand in the future, noting that Capital City Comic Con was first held in a high school gymnasium.

“Our first year was in a high school gym. Over the years we’ve expanded to the Breslin and Lansing Center. More exhibit space equals more room for more cool exhibits and activities,” Hunt said.

For a full schedule of events and more information, visit capcitycomiccon.com