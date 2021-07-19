“Capital City Crosstown” to be unveiled

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mayor Andy Schor is set to announce a new fixed-route bus route later this morning.

It’ll be in collaboration with the Capital Area Transportation Authority, the City of Lansing, Michigan State University and the City of East Lansing.

Dubbed the Capital City Crosstown, officials say the number 18 bus will serve as a bridge between Lansing neighborhoods, McLaren Greater Lansing, East Lansing and Michigan State University.

Officials say, the new bus route will officially launch on August 30th of this year.

CATA officials, including CEO Bradley Funkhouser, will be on hand for the presentation which is set to begin at 11 a.m. at the westernmost corner of the Colonial Village Shopping Center.