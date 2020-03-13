Capital City Film Festival postponed due to COVID-19

Lansing, MICH.​ — The Capital City Film Festival postponed its 10th annual event planned for April 9-18, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ​

In response to advisories from the city of Lansing and the state of Michigan, the CCFF team released the following statement:

“To the CCFF Family:

After extensive consideration, it is with a heavy heart that we share our decision to postpone the 2020 Capital City Film Festival planned for April 9-18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While we are sad you won’t get to experience the outstanding full lineup we had nearly ready to announce, the safety of our extended community is at the forefront of our values.

The team is working on a summertime retooling of the 2020 festival content.

In a press release, festival staff wrote:

The festival staff had thought earlier this week to scale back some of the larger events, implement precautionary measures at venues and place seats farther apart.

The more the team processed the situation, it realized that not only would this scenario severely impact the festival-going experience but that it could not expect guests from around the world to make travel plans in these uncertain times. The team said it did not feel right to continue the festival.



Visit ​capitalcityfilmfest.com​ and follow/like @capcityfilmfest on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates.