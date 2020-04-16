Capital Region Airport and MBS Receive Federal Grants

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The FAA has announced new grants for Capital Region International Airport and MBS International Airport.

Capital Region International Airport in Clinton County will receive $10,321,307 and MBS International Airport in Saginaw County will receive $1,968,790.



The funding will be used by the airports to do upkeep and make improvements on their facilities as many airports face shortfalls from the loss of revenue caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“While the focus is on staying home and staying safe, we know that whenever we can get back to normal, Michigan families will want a convenient way to visit friends and family,” said Congressman John Moolenaar. “This funding will help these airports be safe, clean, and ready to serve passengers when the public health crisis has subsided.”

