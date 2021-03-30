Capital Region International Airport names new CEO: Nicole Noll-Williams

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Airlines and others in the travel industry are throwing their support behind vaccine passports to boost pandemic-depressed travel, and authorities in Europe could embrace the idea quickly enough for the peak summer vacation season. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

LANSING, Mich.—(March 30, 2021)— The Capital Region Airport Authority (CRAA) Board of Directors has named Nicole Noll-Williams as the new president and CEO of the Capital Region International Airport (LAN) after a yearlong national search. Noll-Williams, well known in the community, is currently Mid-Michigan Regional Director for U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, a position she has held since 2018.

The CRAA operates Capital Region International Airport (LAN), including Port Lansing logistics and cargo services, and Mason Jewett Airport in Mason.

The decision was made at the March CRAA Board of Directors meeting, which was held this evening. CRAA Board Chair John Shaski said the CRAA Board is thrilled for the future of LAN and the deep ties and breadth of transportation industry knowledge that Noll-Williams — who has more than 25 years of experience in various areas of the airline, airport, and travel management industries, and government relations — brings.

“We had a group of exceptional candidates from across the country, a testament to both our airport’s past successes and future opportunities,” Shaski said. “Nicole brings significant depth and experience to help navigate our growth, and she has a deep appreciation for how important this airport — a gateway to more than 500 destinations worldwide — is to the mid-Michigan region.”

The appointment is a homecoming for Noll-Williams, who served as the airport’s customer satisfaction and air service development director from 2013 to 2018, and its regional market development director from 2004 to 2013.

”I am honored and excited to return to the airport to be the president and CEO of the Capital Region Airport Authority,” Noll-Williams said. “The airport is a valuable economic asset in the Lansing region and we need to work through the many challenging issues facing the aviation industry. We have a good team and authority board in place with terrific support from area businesses.”

A start date has not been determined, and Robert Benstein, who has been serving as interim CEO of LAN since December 2019, will continue to lead the airport as the interim CEO.

The decision was voted on by the Board at its March meeting held Tuesday, which also included a decision to appoint Matthew Lantzy as the Board’s new vice chair.