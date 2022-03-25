LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has officially announced she is running for reelection, and there’s no shortage of Republicans running against her.

As of last month, 13 republicans have filed paperwork that allows them to raise money for their campaigns.

This week, The Rundown caught up with one of those candidates, Ralph Rebandt. He’s a long-time pastor from Oakland County.

He’s also a chaplain for the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police.

He told The Rundown his top priority is “bringing God back into our culture.”

“My vision [is] to bring God back into culture and actually make Michigan a lighthouse to the nation,” he said.

When asked if he would fix the roads, Redandt said, if elected governor, he would reduce government and create partnerships between businesses and individuals.

Specifically, Rebandt would create a program where those looking to start a business would study under someone successful in that field.

