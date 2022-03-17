WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – The White House is warning time is running out to pass additional COVID relief funding.

There was a proposal in Congress to include $15 billion in aid in last week’s government funding bill but lawmakers ultimately scrapped the plan.

But as Raquel Martin reports, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi insists the bipartisan effort is not dead.

Speaker Pelosi says congress must hurry and pass billions in new pandemic funding.

“I think we need all the money we can get to have the resources that we need to fight COVID,” said Pelosi.

At a Thursday press conference, Pelosi said she’s concerned lawmakers are letting their guards down.

“The last thing we need is another variant,” she said.

She’s requesting up to $30 billion in aid to maintain access to testing, therapeutics, and vaccines.

The Biden administration warns without the funding, uninsured Americans could lose access to free testing and vaccines as early as April.

“We’ve made huge strides but it’s demonstrated we have much more work to do,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

The push comes as COVID numbers across Europe are back on the rise. The Irish prime minister even tested positive during his visit to Washington Wednesday night.

Despite speaker Pelosi’s support, it’s unclear if additional funding could make it through a divided Senate.

“I’m not supporting further funding. I want to see what they’re doing,” said Republican Senator Josh Hawley.

“This is taxpayer money. This is the money of the American people. I’d like to see where they’re spending it on.”