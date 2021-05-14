Capital Rundown: Cheney voted out as number 3 republican, Cindy McCain talks about her new book

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Liz Cheney was voted out of her number 3 position in the GOP after speaking out against former President Donald Trump and criticizing his false claims of voter fraud.

Sources say that in a closed-door vote, Cheney was ousted amid boos when she said she wouldn’t support Trump’s “Big Lie.”

Cindy McCain has released a new book detailing her life as the wife of the late presidential candidate and senator John McCain.

“I wanted people to not just understand me, but some of the mistakes I’ve made throughout this process,” said McCain.

She stressed learning through your mistakes and coming out of hard times as a better person.

“I had to be perfect for my husband, my house my family all that… It’s okay not to be perfect,” she said.

McCain caught flak for reaching across the aisle and endorsing then-candidate Joe Biden for president.

“Joe and I don’t always agree on the issues, and I know he and John certainly had some passionate arguments, but he is a good and honest man. he will lead us with dignity,” she Tweeted in September.

As for the GOP’s future, “the party’s about to bottom out,” she said.