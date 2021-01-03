LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— As we enter into the New Year, this week on the 6 News-Capital Rundown, we look ahead to 2021.
We spoke with Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin on her hopes for the year and what she wants to focus on in her next term.
Congressman Tim Walberg is hoping for a good 2021, but he says it could be another challenging one politically.
Sen. Gary Peters talks about his plans for his new term, after defeating Republican challenger John James in the 2020 election.
Last but not least, Sen. Debbie Stabenow says, she wants to be laser-focused on rebuilding our Health Care System, over the next few months.
Capital Rundown: Episode 47
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— As we enter into the New Year, this week on the 6 News-Capital Rundown, we look ahead to 2021.