Capital Rundown: Episode 48

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— This week on the Capital Rundown rioters stormed through the U.S. Capitol, breaking through doors and busting windows.



Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick breaks down what that could mean for the people in Michigan.

Plus, several elected officials from the Great Lakes state were inside the U.S. Capitol including Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, she tells us what it was like to be inside.



And less than a mile away in the Cannon House Office Building, Republican Congressman John Moolenarr was evacuated from his office, after police found a suspicious package.



Washington Correspondent Raquel Martin, explains what all of this could mean for Inauguration Day on January 20th.