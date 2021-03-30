Capital Rundown: Episode 57

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — This week on Capital Rundown we take a look at how people think Governor Gretchen Whitmer is doing.



The Capital Rundown caught up also caught up with the Governor on why we’re seeing a high number of new COVID infections.



Plus, the United State’s top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci had a warning for our Governor about lifting COVID restrictions in our state.



The doctor told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, he thinks she’s done a really good job but needs to hold off for a bit when it comes to lifting restrictions, we hear how the Governor is responding.

We’ll also hear from President Biden on what big announcements he made in his first formal news conference.