Capital Rundown: Facebook in hot seat over leaked report

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – Facebook-owned social media app Instagram has been on damage control as lawmakers grilled the company on Thursday.

A leaked internal report from Facebook found that the company was aware of the damages it was doing to teenagers, specifically teenage girls and their mental health.

The questioning was a bipartisan effort before the Senate Commerce Committee where lawmakers came prepared with data and surveys showing that Instagram has lead to an increase of anxiety, depression and addiction among teens.

For the full analysis check out the video above.